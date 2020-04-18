Senate fails to provide more coronavirus relief money for small businesses

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin was expected to continue negotiations with Democrats and their staff members.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was noncommittal as to whether Senate Republicans would agree to any deal cut between Mnuchin and Democrats.

“We’d take a look at it,” McConnell said. Republicans “want to plus up the small-business program. We think the need is obvious. And all the money for the other programs is not yet out the door. It doesn’t mean we won’t be dealing with them later. But we have an emergency; we ought to deal with it.”

The Paycheck Protection Program has strong bipartisan support. The political squabble over a second round of funding matched the partisanship in Congress before agreement on the sweeping stimulus package known as the CARES Act, which was bogged down for days until it finally passed without objection.

Democrats say very small businesses or companies without an existing banking relationship have had particular trouble accessing the loans because banks have given preference to their existing customers.

“We don’t want it to perpetuate the disparity of access to credit for some of our businesses,” Pelosi said Thursday.