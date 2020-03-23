Ordering delivery? How companies like Grubhub, Uber Eats take a bite out of restaurants’ profits

Most third-party delivery companies take a cut of 20% or 30% per sale. Margins can fluctuate for all kinds of reasons, including in times of economic crises. Uber Eats says it takes 15% to 30% of each sale. Grubhub wouldn’t give a number and couldn’t clarify who is eligible for low or no commission fees for what they describe as “impacted” independent restaurants. DoorDash didn’t respond to a request but said in a statement that the company is waiving commission fees when new businesses sign up. Favor is waiving fees temporarily for businesses with five restaurants or fewer.

Here’s how the business model works: Let’s say a consumer wants to order a burger from a local restaurant via a third-party delivery app. A burger and fries costs $12. The consumer might pay up to $20 because of the service fee, tip, tax and a delivery fee (which may or may not be waived right now).

From that $12 sale, the restaurant might get to keep $9 if the commission fee is 25%.

A struggling local business — one that may be considering laying off cooks, hostesses and servers if it hasn’t already — would have likely made $15 if it were allowed to serve a diner that same burger in its restaurant. Call it $25 if the customer ordered a cocktail and gave a generous tip.