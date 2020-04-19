New clothes pile up at Cambodian factories. Coronavirus forces US brands to cancel orders

The Asian Development Bank projects economic growth in Cambodia to plunge to 2.3% this year from 7.1% last year due to the outbreak. Tourism and Chinese investment, two other pillars of the Cambodian economy, have contributed little to nothing since the emergence of COVID-19.

With no other major economic drivers left, factories are being kept open to serve what scant business remains. They are also confronting concerns from employees that cramped working conditions could invite transmission of the coronavirus.

“I’m very worried about getting my family sick if I keep going into the factory,” said Yim Pren, 23, who sews together sportswear for brands such as Puma. “But if I don’t go to work, how am I going to support them and pay my rent and my loans?”

Yim said his factory has introduced safety measures. Body temperatures are checked at the door. Workers are told to wash their hands regularly and are given hand sanitizer and face masks.

“Social distancing is almost impossible,” said Yang Sophorn, president of the Cambodian Alliance of Trade Unions. “From one (sewing) machine to another, there is less than half a meter in between. They sit close to each other. Their risk is very high. If someone contracted the disease, it will spread very fast.”