Led Zeppelin did not steal ‘Stairway to Heaven’ riff, court rules

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal appeals court decided Monday that the British rock band Led Zeppelin did not steal portions of its iconic hit “Stairway to Heaven” from a guitarist from another band.

The ruling, by an 11-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, stemmed from a lawsuit that accused Led Zeppelin of stealing portions of “Stairway to Heaven” from a song called “Taurus,” which was written by Randy Wolfe of the Los Angeles-based band Spirit.

A jury ruled for Zeppelin, deciding the two songs were not substantially similar. A three-judge 9th Circuit panel later threw out the verdict on the grounds the trial judge gave faulty jury instructions.

Led Zeppelin asked a larger panel to reconsider, and Monday’s decision reinstated the verdict and abrogated a legal rule that the 9th Circuit adopted more than a decade ago.

Under the rule, the stronger the evidence that an artist had access to another’s work, the less compelling the similarities between the two works needed to be in order to prove a copyright violation.

“As a practical matter, the concept of ‘access’ is increasingly diluted in our digitally interconnected world,” wrote Judge M. Margaret McKeown, appointed by President Clinton.