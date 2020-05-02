Here’s why it takes so long for retailers to file for bankruptcy

“It’s Retail 101 to understand short-term cash flow, how much money is needed to operate,” and that’s not easy to do today, Medlin said. “Then companies have to show lenders a plan for how they’re going to survive.”

Many retailers didn’t pay April rent, but now lenders, landlords and retailers are all in the same boat. said Mark Dufton, CEO of real estate at Gordon Brothers.

“There is starting to be a heightened sense of cooperation to get through April, May and June,” Dufton said. “I don’t think anyone in the industry wants years of courtroom wrangling.”

The focus now is to get through the COVID period and take a hard look at their portfolios of stores going forward, he said during a webinar Tuesday hosted by Coresight Research founder Deborah Weinswig.

Retailers are also looking at property that could be sold to raise cash, especially if they’re trying to stay out of bankruptcy, Medlin said.

Banks are now working with retailers on their loan terms, offering 90-day moratoriums on debt, waiving fees and allowing them to draw on credit lines, he said.

That will help retailers buy themselves two to three months to see what the world will look like.