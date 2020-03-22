Grocery store workers are left on the front lines in the outbreak, and they’re anxious

Also this week, in an email provided to The Inquirer, Whole Foods said Amazon, its parent, would nationally hire for 100,000 full- and part-time jobs to fulfill a spike in demand from customers who wanted online deliveries.

Whole Foods said in the email that the online retailer would invest more than $350 million to provide increased pay for its hourly employees through April.

The company said in the email that all part- and full-time hourly employees could get up to two weeks of extra pay through March if they were diagnosed with coronavirus or quarantined because of it.

“Your health and well-being remain our top priority,” according to the email, “and we continue to implement new measures in line with guidance from medical experts and health organizations to ensure the safety of our stores, facilities and offices.”

At Trader Joe’s, all crew members have been offered more paid sick time, the company said.

But the measures Trader Joe’s implemented so far have fallen short of what the Coalition for a Trader Joe’s Union had hoped for.