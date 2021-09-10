Feds fine Wells Fargo $250 million for ‘unsafe or unsound’ home lending practices

The agency said it issued the order based on the bank’s failure to establish an effective home lending loss mitigation program. Loss mitigation refers to the process in which mortgage lenders and borrowers seek alternatives or work together to avoid foreclosure.

Wells Fargo is based in San Francisco but has its biggest employment hub in Charlotte, with more than 27,000 workers in the area.

The fine comes nearly five years to the day after the discovery of Wells Fargo’s 2016 fake accounts scandal. The bank is still operating under a $1.95 trillion asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve in the aftermath of the violations.

‘A mixed bag’

Also on Thursday, Wells Fargo reported that, effective Wednesday, a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s consent order issued in September 2016 regarding the bank’s retail sales practices had expired.

In Scharf’s statement, he called the order’s expiration reflective of the bank’s progress.

“We have done substantial work designed to ensure that the conduct at the core of the consent order — which was reprehensible and wholly inconsistent with the values on which this company was built — will not recur,” he said.