Federal student loan payments are officially suspended through early fall

But borrowers took to Twitter with concerns about whether they would be refunded or if they would be penalized for not making monthly payments.

“We are all hands on deck,” New said. “There are a lot of questions and our phones are ringing.”

Navient, based in Wilmington, Del., said in a statement that “we have suspended payments and interest accrual on all U.S. Department of Education owned loans until Sept. 30, 2020. Navient has sent notification in writing to all eligible borrowers,” the publicly traded company said in a statement.

Navient says on its website that it’s offering “up to three months of administrative forbearance to qualified FFELP (Federal Family Education Loan Program) borrowers who request it. This program brings your eligible loans current and postpones payments for up to three months. During this time, you will not be responsible for making payments but please know interest will continue to accrue. At the end of this forbearance, unpaid interest will not be capitalized (added to your outstanding principal balance).”

Older FFELP loans are different from the federal loans that qualify for the hiatus.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0