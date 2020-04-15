DOT tells airlines to refund canceled flights, but don’t count on cash just yet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Airline passengers whose flights are canceled or significantly delayed should receive refunds, the Department of Transportation has said in a statement, but don’t count on your money back just yet.

A statement Friday noted that that DOT would give airlines a chance to comply first.

DOT said it had received “an increasing number of complaints and inquiries from ticket passengers … who describe having been denied refunds for flights that were canceled or significantly delayed.”

A spokesman said Monday: “The obligation to provide refunds when scheduled flights are canceled or significantly delayed applies to U.S. and foreign carriers operating at least one aircraft having a seating capacity of 30 or more seats to, within, or from the United States.”

The department’s Office of Aviation Enforcement and Proceedings is charged with “monitoring airlines’ refund policies and practices, and take enforcement action as necessary. Enforcement action may include, for example, seeking corrective actions through warning letters or issuing consent orders (which may include fines).”

On Monday, a Minnesota man filed a class action suit seeking an airline refund from United for tickets that were to have been used in April. His flight was canceled.