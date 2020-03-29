Distillers rushing to make hand sanitizers are now seeking a tax break

Small distillers already pay just $2.70 per proof gallon because they receive an 80 percent cut in the federal excise tax thanks to the fiscal 2020 spending law. But that’s just on the first 100,000 proof gallons they make. Above that they pay the full $13.50 per gallon.

Swonger says he has seen “broad bipartisan support” to add the waiver of the excise tax.

There are at least a few supporters for the exemption in Congress. “We have a lot of distillers in our state, and God bless them,” Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “They’re stepping up, and instead of distilling whiskey, they are moving to sanitizers. And, yes, to those distillers, we know there is an excise tax problem, and we are on it trying to resolve that for you.”

Another big supporter is Rep. John Yarmuth, chairman of the House Budget Committee. The Kentucky Democrat represents Louisville, which is home to two large distilleries that are already making hand sanitizer.

Supporters may face an uphill climb. A draft version of the Senate bill circulating Tuesday and obtained by CQ Roll Call does not appear to contain the provision.