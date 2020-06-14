Disconnected in isolation: How the coronavirus pandemic shed light on the digital divide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When Daria Smith moved to South Seattle, she wasn’t planning to get the internet any time soon. It’s expensive, and she had other, more pressing bills to pay.

But her priorities shifted after the Auburn School District sent her son and daughter, ages 14 and 13, home in the middle of March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She tried to sign up for a free or reduced-cost internet plan through CenturyLink, a special she thought her family qualified for. Smith waited for hours on hold to ask about their deals, but never received a clear answer. After more than a month without internet and worried her kids would fall behind in school, she caved and signed up for a $70-a-month plan in early April.

“I would have waited,” Smith said. “I was trying to bring down bills and stuff.”

She signed up for the service after she received her first paycheck from Amazon. To support her family, she has become a worker on the front line, grocery shopping for other people at the Whole Foods in North Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood. On a 10-hour shift, she gets two 10-minute breaks to check in with her kids via text: “Did you log on to school today?”