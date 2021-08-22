Climate risk becomes urgent issue for insurance industry

“Those climate risk regulatory practices are the standard among financial regulators in Europe and Asia,” he said. “By and large, both the U.S. insurance industry and state insurance regulators are behind the curve.”

Climate risk assessments are something that more companies and regulators in the U.S. “ought to be doing,” Jones said.

The practice may be gaining some traction. New York’s Department of Insurance is considering climate-risk regulations and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission published a comprehensive report on climate-financial risk last year that included recommendations to assess insurance reserve portfolios on climate risk, according to Jones.

President Joe Biden in May issued an executive order urging federal agencies to take into account climate-related financial risks.

The House is considering a bill that would require the Securities and Exchange Commission to establish rules on climate-risk disclosure with tailored requirements for various sectors of the economy, including insurance. Companion legislation has been introduced in the Senate.

Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., who sponsored the House bill, tied it to the need for transparency in free markets.