Businesses with big drops in electricity consumption during pandemic: Car dealers, dry cleaners, restaurants

“Americans love pizza,” Sachdeva said.

They also seem to like booze, as liquor stores turned in a 19% increase in electricity consumption in March.

But the single largest increase in usage came from the storage unit business — up 23 percent.

With universities shutting down, students across the country scrambled to find places to put their dormitory furniture and personal belongings. Some businesses have also looked to find places to temporarily store their supplies amid the lockdown.

“We also think people may be spending more time spring cleaning and organizing since they have more time on their hands,” Sachdeva said.

Pamela Hickey, office manager at Morena Storage in Linda Vista, Calif., said the 1,700-unit facility is up to 87% capacity after an influx of college students — many from nearby University of San Diego — came to the store last month.

“We do that every year but the only difference was instead of doing it in May, we did it in March,” Hickey said. “We had to jump into high gear but we already knew what we were doing.”

Hickey said Morena Storage has seen an uptick in customers looking to lease larger units.