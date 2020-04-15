Bosses stretch the definition of who is ‘essential’ — and workers take the risk

At H&R Block Inc., company lawyers determined its branches can stay open because of its tax-preparation work and because it sometimes extends lines of credit, both of which authorities in many jurisdictions have deemed crucial. One employee in Washington state said many seasonal workers, including colleagues with weakened immune systems, are worried given the number of customers they come in contact with each day. They have not been offered additional pay to compensate for the added risk, said the person, who asked not to be named for fear of being fired.

Angela Davied, an H&R spokeswoman, said the company “has changed its approach entirely” to protect everyone. Clients are encouraged to use its virtual or drop-off services. Chairs have been removed from lobbies to discourage crowding, she said, and meetings with tax professionals happen with the customer and the preparer in different cubicles.

As for GameStop, it ultimately decided to offer curbside pickup only. Last week, it closed all outlets in Massachusetts after authorities ordered one of them, in Boston, to be shut down, according to the Boston Globe. Hobby Lobby on April 3 furloughed most of its 43,000 workers after officials in four states moved to shut stores down for defying stay-at-home orders, while Jo-Ann keeps some outlets open with limited capacity, also offering curbside pickup.