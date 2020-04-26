Boeing workers’ return after coronavirus closure is a test case for industrial recovery

He said all his members should know that if they cannot be in the workplace due to their health circumstances, they can stay out. And that if they do go to work and find that safety measures aren’t being followed, they can invoke an “imminent danger” clause in their contract and demand that work in their area stop until the safety issue is dealt with.

Disregarding the rules

The calculus of the return to work varied from one individual to another.

The 777 flight line mechanic said financial pressures outweighed his concerns about the virus this week because during the shutdown, like a lot of people navigating the unemployment insurance system, he still hasn’t got a check. “I’ve used all my savings during the shutdown,” he said.

A 777 quality inspector went back Tuesday and promptly decided he wouldn’t go back again until next week. He wasn’t impressed with the new safety regime and took leave without pay on Wednesday. “This is not worth it to me and my family,” he said.

A mechanic on 777 systems installation said the Everett parking lot on Wednesday afternoon was not nearly as full as usual, in part because 787 workers don’t return until Thursday night and others have chosen not to return.