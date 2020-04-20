Best Buy to furlough 51,000 workers as stores provide only curbside pickup

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Best Buy will furlough 51,000 store employees in the U.S., or about 40% of its total workforce, as its stores remain closed nationwide aside from curbside pickup.

The Minnesota-based retailer’s sales were up 4% heading into the pandemic, and surged 25% in one week in mid-March as consumers preparing to hunker down at home rushed to buy computers, keyboards, webcams and home needs.

While it continues to see strong demand for those products, Best Buy said Wednesday that sales have plummeted 30% in the last month since stores have closed to the public.

CEO Corie Barry said the quick pivot to curbside pickup last month when stores were closed has been a “remarkable success,” helping the company to retain many sales. Online sales have skyrocketed 250% in that time, about half of which have come through curbside pickup orders and rest being orders shipped to homes.

“Seventy% of our normal business is quite an achievement given that we have gone from being a retailer with nearly 1,000 stores to one that does all of its business online,” she said in a video message sent to corporate employees Wednesday morning. “But 70% also means we’re losing 30% of our normal business. This means we cannot operate normally for very long or we risk harming the company.”