AT&T launching new live TV streaming service

In 2019, AT&T lost 4 million subscribers, or 16.5% of its subscriber base, according to MoffettNathanson.

“A significant part of the worsening cord-cutting outlook can be pinned on the woes of AT&T,” MoffetNathanson said in a report.

While Comcast has yet to offer a comparable internet cable service, AT&T is not the only legacy pay-TV provider shifting customers to a streaming platform.

RCN Chicago, which is available to about 380,000 homes in Chicago, Evanston, Lincolnwood and Skokie, is converting its cable customers to a live streaming service delivered over its broadband network. Launched three months ago in Chicago and Washington, D.C., RCN’s streaming TV platform is set to roll out nationwide in March.

Customers who sign up for video packages now get the streaming setup, which will eventually replace traditional cable across the company’s Chicago footprint. About 3% of RCN Chicago’s video customers are on the streaming platform, according to Tom McKay, general manager of RCN Chicago.

“We’ll have a good portion of our customers on it within a year, because all new customers coming on will be picking that up,” McKay said.