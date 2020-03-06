As concern about plastic waste grows, the search for sustainable packaging has gone mainstream

Doucet, a native of Mexico City, and Page, a Boston-area native who got her degree in graphic design, did not realize how in over their heads they were when they started the business. But their inexperience was an asset, they now say, because they approached everything with fresh eyes.

After striking out initially with retailers, Doucet and Page found interested customers in food service, gyms, offices, zoos and college campuses. Their first major account was the Monterrey Bay Aquarium, which in 2017 switched from boxed water to the aluminum bottles.

“That story was very powerful for us to tell other people,” said Page, the company’s chief operating officer.

Getting on retail shelves is a key goal for Open Water this year as it rides a wave of interest in sustainable packaging. The company’s revenues grew 300% last year, its second year of triple-digit growth. The founders, who employ a team of seven, declined to share revenues, but said 2019 was their first profitable year. By the end of this year, they say, they will have sold enough product to replace 20 million plastic bottles.