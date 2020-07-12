As body cameras gain more attention, their uses are expanding well beyond law enforcement

"It turns out that any time there is any concern that somebody didn't follow the right safety protocols, they have to scrap millions of dollars of medication," Smith said. "But they reported back to us that by having people that are working key processes wear body cameras, they are able to go back and check and verify whether or not a process was followed. They've already saved millions of dollars in stuff they didn't have to scrap."

Others include a company doing "large truckloads of deliveries" to grocery stores, using cameras to record the physical transfer of goods to reduce theft and loss. "There are times when a client would call up and say, 'Hey, we're one pallet short of some produce' or 'This produce is bad.' Well, now that they've got the video, they're able to go back and look."

While cameras like GoPro have made significant inroads among consumers -- sky divers, mountain climbers, cyclists and other outdoor enthusiasts -- Smith said his commercial clients want something different. The Axon Flex 2, Axon Body 2 and newer Body 3 cameras are less focused on color pixelation and cinematography than a GoPro, but better for evidence gathering given their 12-hour, full-police-shift battery life and delivery of accurate, non-erasable footage -- even in low light -- and crisp audio along with secure storage options.