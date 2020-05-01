Apple squeezes growth out of pandemic-ravaged quarter

Apple has been uniquely impacted by the pandemic. In late January, many of its Asia-based suppliers and manufacturers ground to a halt as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19. That resulted in shipping delays for devices and supply constraints. Around that time, it closed all 42 retail stores in China, a key source of revenue for the company, then shut its other retail locations. It’s still waiting to reopen most of them.

In January, the company had projected fiscal second quarter sales of between $63 and $67 billion, but it pulled the guidance in February as the pandemic starting spreading outside of China.

“We are proud of our Apple teams around the world and how resilient our business and financial performance has been during these challenging times,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s chief financial officer. “Our active installed base of devices reached an all-time high in all of our geographic segments and all major product categories.”

“We are confident in our future and continue to make significant investments in all areas of our business,” he added.