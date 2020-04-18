An egg paradox: Amid soaring demand, egg plants shut down

“Unfortunately none of these shifts is quickly done,” Stiles said. “It’s a whole new relationship that the farmer has to identify and build.”

Farms are adjusting by not replacing hens as quickly, Stiles said. He said he has not heard of any farm in Minnesota having to euthanize its chickens. Officials at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture said farmers do not have to notify the department or the Board of Animal Health if they must euthanize a large number of fowl.

Meanwhile, the rise in demand in grocery stores has been welcome relief from below-break-even prices for farmers who sell shell eggs.

“In 2019, eggs were being sold at below the cost of production,” Stiles said. “We’re thrilled that consumers are recognizing that eggs are a great thing for them to buy.”

Riley, who is working from home as operations manager for the League of Women Voters and spoke on the phone as she was slicing an egg to top her avocado toast, said she bought four-dozen eggs on her first trip to the grocery store.

She has since returned to restock. Having worked in a restaurant before, it doesn’t surprise her that some parts of the egg supply chain haven’t been able to quickly adjust.

“It’s a totally different sort of packaging and quantity,” she said. “I totally get that you can’t just flip on a dime.”

