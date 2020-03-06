American Airlines employees are getting new uniforms

About half of all American Airlines employees are required to wear the new Lands’ End uniforms, including flight attendants, customer service and gate agents as well as workers in the carrier’s airport lounges.

This time around, American Airlines has gone to great extent to make sure the new uniforms don’t cause any issues, including offering different materials and opting for a strict international code to make sure they work with all workers, said American spokeswoman Lindsey Martin.

American will cover the cost for the first set of uniforms. The cost for replacements depends on which union contract workers are covered under.

“Everything has been tested right down to the zippers,” Martin said.

American picked Lands’ End in 2018 after more than 4,500 flight attendants logged complaints about the Twin Hill uniforms that they said caused breathing trouble and skin irritations. Since then, American employees have been wearing their old uniforms or they have been allowed to buy clothes from retailers.

“We’ve been a scrappy bunch, going out there and finding items that look similar that we can wear to work,” Bassani said.