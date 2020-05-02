American Airlines burning through $70 million a day in face of COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DALLAS — Nearly 39,000 American Airlines workers are taking early retirement, voluntary leave or reduced pay in the coming months as the company looks to temporarily shrink with demand for travel way down.

American Airlines made the announcement along with its first-quarter earnings Thursday, noting that it lost $2.2 billion as the COVID-19 upended any plans for a profitable start to 2020. That more than wipes out American’s $1.6 billion profit from all of 2019.

Among those are 4,500 early retirements, the company said.

The Fort Worth-based air carrier with about 130,000 employees still anticipates burning through about $70 million of cash a day between April and the end June. It will also cut flying by 70% in June, the biggest decline in flying yet for the company heading.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said Thursday that the company will “err on the side of being smaller” heading into the coming months.

“We all expect the recovery will be slow and the demand for air travel will be depressed for some time,” Parker said.