Amazon gives delivery drivers detailed guidance for working amid coronavirus

Working Washington, already in the midst of a campaign to improve conditions for gig economy workers, on Wednesday called for companies to provide hazard pay of an additional $5 per delivery, as well as 14 days of unrestricted paid leave. Amazon has pledged a $25 million fund to help drivers and other contractors, providing grants equal to two weeks of pay for those diagnosed with COVID-19 — the illness caused by the coronavirus — or put in quarantine.

In a Wednesday evening email to Flex drivers that was reviewed by The Seattle Times, Amazon said they must maintain a distance of six feet from others when picking up packages, which the company said will be “strictly enforced.” Amazon has told its warehouse employees — some of whom have ongoing concerns about social distancing and hygiene — they must stay at least three feet apart.

Amazon told drivers that every delivery site and pickup location is equipped with ways to clean their hands, and Amazon or Whole Foods employees were instructed to assist anyone who couldn’t find the restroom or adequate sanitizing supplies, which remain hard to come by.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}