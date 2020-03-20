Amazon can't keep up fast delivery in coronavirus era

Those merchants can still sell on Amazon but would be responsible for storing and shipping the goods themselves, a task for which many aren’t equipped. The result: Customers ordering certain electronics, toys, apparel and other goods on Amazon are looking at deliveries that could take days or more, even if those items already are sitting in Amazon’s warehouses.

“Even deliveries from Amazon Prime are not being delivered anywhere close to one or two days because not only is Amazon overwhelmed, but UPS, FedEx and all the last-mile delivery companies also are overwhelmed,” said Juozas Kaziukenas, founder of the research firm Marketplace Pulse.

“The whole supply chain in the country is being pushed to the limit because no one was expecting such an explosion of demand in the first quarter, because it never happens,” Kaziukenas said.

Harrison Bryant, 23, a nanny in Riverside, said she placed an order for cold medicine, household cleaners and food on Target.com to be picked up at her local Target store the next day.

But when she arrived, “our order was nowhere to be found,” Bryant said. “Everything we had ordered was completely out of stock even though the website had said our order was fulfilled.