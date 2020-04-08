Allstate will return $600 million in premiums to its customers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Allstate announced Monday that it will return $600 million in auto insurance premiums to customers because fewer motorists are on the road as a result of the new coronavirus.

The insurer will offer a “shelter-in-place payback” to its Allstate, Esurance and Encompass customers. Most policyholders will receive 15% of their monthly premium in April and May.

State Farm is also considering a rebate plan.

“We are closely monitoring our automobile insurance loss and are considering how best to take this into account and return value to our auto insurance policyholders,” State Farm spokeswoman Gina Morss-Fischer said in an emailed statement. “We expect a decision in this regard by the end of the week.”

Most states now have some type of shelter-at-home order to quell the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Most Americans are staying home and restaurants, schools, nail salons and other nonessential businesses are closed.

“We have access to data from over 23 million cars, and we can see the drop in driving by day,” Allstate CEO Tom Wilson said on a call with reporters Monday. “In most states, driving mileage is down 35 to 50%. And this has happened even in states that don’t have shelter-in-place restrictions.”