After ‘Trolls’ spat, NBCUniversal chief says digital film releases are inevitable

After similar comments by Shell were reported by the Wall Street Journal, theater owners lashed out. On Tuesday, struggling AMC Theatres, the largest theater chain, said it would boycott Universal Pictures movies at its cinemas.

“Effectively immediately AMC will no longer play any Universal movies in any of our theatres in the United States, Europe or the Middle East,” AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron said in a statement addressed to Universal Pictures Chair Donna Langley. “This policy affects any and all Universal movies per se, goes into effect today and as our theatres reopen, and is not some hollow or ill-considered threat.”

The controversy comes four months after Shell replaced Steve Burke as chief executive of the venerable media company.

“The question is when we come out of this, what is going to be the model?” Shell asked. “I expect that people are going to return to the theaters, and we will be part of that, and I expect that PVOD (premium video on demand) is going to be a part of that offering in some way. It’s is not going to be a replacement; it is going to be complementary element, and we are just going to have to see how long that takes, and where that takes us.”