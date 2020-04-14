3M distributor tried to sell N95 masks to New York City for 600% above list price

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

3M has sued a medical supply company for allegedly trying to sell its coronavirus-blocking N95 respirator mask for 500 to 600% more than the list price.

The masks are among the most coveted kind of personal protective equipment for health workers treating victims of COVID-19.

3M charged that Performance Supply LLC, a company based in New Jersey, falsely claimed a business affiliation with the Minnesota-based corporation that is a global leader in respirator production.

The suit in federal district court in New York City alleges that Performance Supply tried to sell New York City $45 million worth of respirators. 3M has asked the court to order Performance Supply to stop its illegal activity.

“3M heard about Performance when New York City government officials reached out to us and let us know they’d received an offer for a large amount of respirators,” 3M spokeswoman Jennifer Ehrlich said. “They reached out to us to check it out and we confirmed it was not from us, and the prices offered were exorbitant, 500-600% above list prices.”