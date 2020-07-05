NASA ponies up funds for more Artemis boosters from Northrop Grumman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NASA has contracted with Northrop Grumman to start gathering the materials it would need to supply booster rockets for as many as six more Artemis lunar missions.

The company is the main contractor on the two solid rocket boosters that are attached to the core stage of the Space Launch System rocket designed to take the Orion crew capsule to the moon and Mars.

It's already shipped the segments to be used on Artemis I to Kennedy Space Center from its testing facility in Utah, and is under contract to construct two more for Artemis II and III. This new contract is for up to $49.5 million so Northrop Grumman can begin gathering materials for potentially six more missions, which would take NASA through the ninth Artemis flight.

NASA gives contractors the initial funding to order items to build out the hardware, and would execute an expanded contract for when the rockets would actually be built. NASA said details of a full contract would be finalized before the end of 2021. That contract would extend through Dec. 31, 2030 -- which gives NASA the wiggle room to do nearly one lunar mission a year from 2021-2030.