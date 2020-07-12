SWI celebrating 30 years of serving northern Arizona

Shephard-Wesnitzer, Inc. (SWI), a full-service civil engineering and surveying firm, is celebrating three decades of doing business in northern Arizona, with offices located in Sedona, Flagstaff, Cottonwood and Prescott.
Founded in Sedona in 1990 by Dave and Linda Shephard and John and Nancy Wesnitzer, the firm first focused on serving private homeowners and contractors, but it quick, according to a press release, growth allowed them to go after larger private and public infrastructure projects.
SWI has performed civil engineering services for thousands of projects spanning three decades. A partial list of public entity clients includes the cities of Flagstaff, Williams, Kingman, Prescott, Sedona, Cottonwood, and Yavapai, Mohave, Coconino and Navajo counties. Other clients include the Navajo and Hopi tribes, Northern Arizona University, Northern Arizona Healthcare, Capstone, Miramonte Homes and Vintage Development.
Notable Flagstaff-area projects include Lowell Observatory’s Giovale Open Deck Observatory and the proposed Astronomy Discovery Center, Twin Arrows Casino, High Country Conference Center and Drury Hotel, and the new Flagstaff Municipal Courthouse currently under construction.
Most recently, SWI, a firm that today has 28 employees, was selected as part of the design team for the new Killip Elementary School and the new Student High Performance Center on Northern Arizona University. Since 2004 the firm has been involved with the Rio de Flag improvements, performing surveying and utility relocations in preparation for the Army Corps of Engineers’ flood control project.
John and Nancy Wesnitzer are still at the helm along with Vice President and Flagstaff office manager Guillermo Cortes, and Vice President and manager of the Sedona office Art Beckwith.
“We like to treat our clients as friends and do our best to help them achieve their goals," John Wesnitzer said in a press release. "One of our mottos is, ‘Dreams need engineering too,’ and we are proud to help our clients achieve their dreams.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.