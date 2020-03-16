Sunshine Delights AZ enjoys community aspect of Market of Dreams

Spending hours commuting and working in the Valley, Lina and Mathew Mendez sought a way to spend more time with their children.

After purchasing a food cart and selling their home, the couple took the first step toward achieving such a dream. The cart eventually became Sunshine Delights AZ and, following a search of where to live next, their presence in front of the Market of Dreams came to fruition.

“I'm from a small town, so is she, and we just kind of were looking for the right fit for us,” Mathew Mendez said. “And the right fit for the cart, because that was our plan for us to move it and to do it all together.”

The two started Sunshine Delights while still down in the Valley after buying the cart in 2017, but knew their relocation meant finding the right customer base for their new business as well. That ended up being Flagstaff, and northern Arizona as a whole, as the couple relocated just outside of Williams and have served at Raptor Ranch in addition to their current spot just off of Fourth Street.

Mathew, originally from Miami, Arizona, and Lina, from Nogales in Mexico’s state of Sonora, found the community and space they desired for their four children away from the busy schedule they previously maintained.