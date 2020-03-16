Sunshine Delights AZ enjoys community aspect of Market of Dreams

Spending hours commuting and working in the Valley, Lina and Mathew Mendez sought a way to spend more time with their children.
After purchasing a food cart and selling their home, the couple took the first step toward achieving such a dream. The cart eventually became Sunshine Delights AZ and, following a search of where to live next, their presence in front of the Market of Dreams came to fruition.
“I'm from a small town, so is she, and we just kind of were looking for the right fit for us,” Mathew Mendez said. “And the right fit for the cart, because that was our plan for us to move it and to do it all together.”
The two started Sunshine Delights while still down in the Valley after buying the cart in 2017, but knew their relocation meant finding the right customer base for their new business as well. That ended up being Flagstaff, and northern Arizona as a whole, as the couple relocated just outside of Williams and have served at Raptor Ranch in addition to their current spot just off of Fourth Street.
Mathew, originally from Miami, Arizona, and Lina, from Nogales in Mexico’s state of Sonora, found the community and space they desired for their four children away from the busy schedule they previously maintained.
“Working from, I don’t know, 6 in the morning to almost getting home at 8 p.m. and then not seeing our kids all day, we needed to do something different,” Lina Mendez said. “We were gearing toward our own business, and an opportunity to work with our kids, too. That's why we can't keep working these 10-hour days and seeing the kids only on the weekends'.”
Now, the family is afforded the luxury of not only spending much more time together, but the older two children also help alongside their parents occasionally taking orders for the food cart. Currently at the Market of Dreams from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, Sunshine Delights offers a taste of Mexican street food.
With loaded hot dogs, nachos, elote (corn on the cob) and tacos among the options on a menu, which Lina and Mathew said may rotate at times, the cart's food looks and tastes as one would expect, right down to the queso cotija topping some of the items.
“I worked in restaurants before and so did she. We obviously love food and we love making food for our kids, friends and family,” Mathew said. “And we just kind of wanted to pursue something that we could all be together and do it as a family.”
The two landed at the Market of Dreams, starting in October of this past year, after realizing the space had everything they could possibly need.
“We literally walked in without knowing what this was about and saw they have local artists, painters, crafts and stuff like that,” Lina said. “We walked in and we saw the kitchen... just everything fell into place, the universe brought us here.”
Operating as a food cart requires a commissary kitchen, and Mathew said having driven by a few times the two noticed Tres Amigos Cuisine food truck parked in front of the market. The large parking lot and event schedule the Market offers ended up as the ideal situation for Lina and Mathew, who desired a location where they could give back and become a part of the community.
“They have a strong community here with this side of town and everybody gathers here when they do events,” Lina said, adding how appreciative the couple is of how the Market opened its doors to them and how the community has embraced them since they arrived.
The couple's faith also allowed them to follow their dreams, no matter the outcome.
"Through this journey all the great things God has done for us... even if we don't see, I believe things are always in the works," Lina said. "If it's meant to work out or not, God is always in control."
The Market won’t be the only place in Flagstaff the two will be serving, as they will move to the Museum of Northern Arizona for Thirsty Thursdays beginning the final week of May until September. And with Flagstaff’s busy Saturdays during the summer, the two said they are still working out where they might be as the weather continues to warm up and they continue to get to know the city.
“We definitely love the environment and the people,” Mathew said. “To me, it's just completely different from Phoenix.”