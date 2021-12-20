Peace Surplus changes hands after nearly 50 years

Steve Chatinsky and his father opened their first location in Tucson just years before. They felt Flagstaff was the perfect place to open another spot. Despite feeling like seasoned pros, Chatinsky was 18 when he and his father opened their doors ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

They didn’t know what they were in for until they saw the thousands of people packed into the streets for the annual Flagstaff All-Indian Pow-Wow.

“It was huge and we did not have the right things to sell,” Chatinsky joked. “We had no idea. It was pretty wild.”

Much like Flagstaff, the staple outdoor store changed so much in the years since. Their inventory shifted from parachutes and army surplus to the latest in climbing and hiking as demands changed alongside the city. Through it all, the father-and-son duo remained the constant force behind the shop. Chatinsky eventually moved from Tucson to Flagstaff full-time in 1985 and his father eventually retired. It stayed in the family through it all, though.

But, after 45 years, Peace Surplus is changing hands. Chatinsky sold the store earlier this year, passing along what was once his own family’s tradition to another.

Chatinsky initially thought about doing away with the outdoor shop and renting out the building, which he owns, to a restaurant. He couldn’t do that after hearing from multiple people that they couldn’t picture Flagstaff without Peace Surplus. That legacy within the community was more important than the money. He knew it would take the right people.

And then came the Ahmed’s. Kazi and Erin Ahmed were looking for another business to add to their roster – something their four children could also be involved in. The family moved up to Flagstaff in the fall. They had never even been in the store when they first saw it was for sale. They immediately felt it was a good fit the first time they walked into the store.

“I said to myself, ‘This is really cool. It’s a cool store. I like this store,’” Erin Ahmed recalled.

The employees ultimately sold her, though. The staff immediately stepped in to explain a piece of climbing gear to her curious young son. She knew then that they could do it – and do it well.

“It was a good fit for our family,” Ahmed said. “We wanted it to be a good fit for our family and just the whole vibe of the store… that’s part of what you’re getting.”

And it was a right fit for Chatinsky, too.

“I was so comfortable with Kazi and Erin and I just feel good with it,” he said. “I’m ready to go into my next chapter and go on and these guys will do a great job.”

The Ahmed’s don’t plan to make any major changes soon. They may bring on some new products and expand the selection, but Ahmed assured that much will remain the same. They figured Chatinsky must be doing something right since he’s kept the store running strong for nearly 50 years. The beloved staff will stay too, albeit with a few new additions. Ahmed’s 24-year-old daughter Jade Wright and 17-year-old son, Amir Ahmed. They’re already working behind the sales counter themselves.

Chatinsky isn’t going far. He’s committed to helping the Ahmed’s as needed through the end of the year and then on a telephonic basis for the next two months. After that, he plans to stay in his adopted hometown of Flagstaff and will remain only a phone call away. It’s a long-term relationship and Ahmed said she’s grateful to have his decades of knowledge readily available as the new owners find their footing.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at bburkitt@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @breeburkitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.