Nursing growth amidst pandemic: Plantae thrives in downtown Flagstaff

Chelsea Thomas knows how to care for plants. She also knows how to nurture a business.

A little more than a year ago the owner of downtown plant shop Plantae was on a mission to find a new career. She'd recently found herself unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was in search of a career path she was passionate about.

With a love of keeping house plants, Thomas turned her hobby into a vision. She started Plantae as a pop-up shop outside clothing boutique Rainbow’s End in downtown Flagstaff and opened her own brick-and-mortar shop soon after.

Thomas opened the physical Plantae shop to the community in March 2021. Immediately, she was showered with community support and love. In order to stand out, her mission was to fill her nursery with unique and rare plants that were hard to find.

“Right away it was made clear to me that there was a need for another plant nursery,” Thomas said. “I’m trying to bring a variety to town that we haven’t seen before. It’s been super fun to see people’s responses to the variety of plants. It’s been a year of trying to grow the business, figure out the business, what works and doesn’t work.”

Thomas goes to extreme distances to procure a wide range of plants – literally. She drives to California twice a month and Phoenix weekly to pick up everything from ferns and succulents to Venus flytraps and more unique offerings.

Beyond the sheer variety of plants, Thomas wanted Plantae to be community-based. If a customer needed help or had a question, she wanted her team to be able to step in and help.

“We’re also here to help with any type of care questions or if you’re having any problems with your plants,” Thomas said. “Our staff is always ready to help you get to the bottom with it and try to fix the problem. We sell pots and also drill drainage holes on demand. Even if you didn’t purchase the pot from us, you’re welcome to bring in your pot and we’ll drill holes for you for free.”

While many businesses were negatively affected by the pandemic, Thomas found the fascination with, and buying of, houseplants was on the rise. She noticed people who had never even owned, much less cared for, a plant before come into her store wanting to learn the ropes. Even now, more than a year into the pandemic, house plants have become a hobby for many. The plant community that already existed expanded as the months of quarantine dragged on.

“I feel so incredibly blessed,” Thomas said. “The pandemic only fueled this business. I do think we would have been successful if we weren’t in a pandemic because it’s a store Flagstaff didn’t have but I honestly think it took the pandemic for me personally to figure out what I should be doing.”

Thomas would go into the garden department and look at all of the plants when only a few stores like Walmart and Home Depot were open during the early stages of the pandemic. This hobby sparked an idea in her brain and she ran with it.

“The universe just made everything fall into place so well,” Thomas said. “Down to our location next to MartAnnes, the opening day couldn’t have been better, they cleaned out the store. COVID was not a problem for Plantae, that’s for sure. I feel so bad and sympathize with other businesses that were affected, but COVID was not a problem for us.”

In the future, Thomas hopes to expand her business, both physically and throughout the community. She hopes to host workshops and classes in the future for those who want to learn more about plant care. She’s also working on offering plant doctor and vacation plant care services – clear signs that Plantae is still very much growing.

Plantae won "Best Plant Nursery" in the 2021 Best of Flag competition.

