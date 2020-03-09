Northern Arizona University graduates partner at the Flagstaff Law Group

“My career has taken a few twists and turns along the way since I've returned,” DeBoard said. “And now I'm just in this place that I'm just deeply happy and gratified to get to help regular folks with their different legal challenges.”

DeBoard cited a handful of reasons for starting her own firm, which began in August 2019 after departing the county’s office in June. While saying she was very grateful for her time with the team she worked with, DeBoard added that it became important to have a bit more control of her own schedule that comes with being self-employed.

“I had a kiddo about 16 months ago, so that was, I would say, part of the impetus. Just looking for a little bit more flexibility in how I wanted to practice law and having the ability to put my practice around the other important parts of my life,” DeBoard said.

The addition of Thomas to the Flagstaff Law Group came after the two talked for some time. DeBoard said the two had different timelines of when it would be possible, leading her to get started with “the vision that it would not be a group of one for very long.”

Back in Flagstaff

DeBoard, a graduate of Sinagua High School, returned to Flagstaff from Portland soon after graduation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}