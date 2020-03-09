Northern Arizona University graduates partner at the Flagstaff Law Group

Despite attending the same university twice, Flagstaff Law Group’s Ashley DeBoard and Aubrey Thomas didn’t know one another until both were working in Flagstaff following their graduations from law school.
Graduates of Northern Arizona University for undergrad and Lewis & Clark College in Portland for their law degrees, DeBoard and Thomas’ relationship developed over the past few years.
“I moved back to Flagstaff after having gone to NAU and I really (wanted) to connect with some people in my community. I just randomly saw on her profile that she went to Lewis & Clark and I said this is crazy,” Thomas said. “So we got to know each other over the last, I think, seven or eight years, just kind of having lunch and touching base on each other's careers over time.”
DeBoard previously worked for the Coconino County Attorney’s Office, first as a prosecutor and then as general counsel to the county’s departments, elected officials and in civil matters. Thomas spent more than seven years in private practice in another firm in Flagstaff before joining DeBoard at the newly formed Flagstaff Law Group.
Getting started
DeBoard majored in environmental science with a focus on policy while at Northern Arizona University, which she was able to work on some cases in that field while at Lewis & Clark.
“My career has taken a few twists and turns along the way since I've returned,” DeBoard said. “And now I'm just in this place that I'm just deeply happy and gratified to get to help regular folks with their different legal challenges.”
DeBoard cited a handful of reasons for starting her own firm, which began in August 2019 after departing the county’s office in June. While saying she was very grateful for her time with the team she worked with, DeBoard added that it became important to have a bit more control of her own schedule that comes with being self-employed.
“I had a kiddo about 16 months ago, so that was, I would say, part of the impetus. Just looking for a little bit more flexibility in how I wanted to practice law and having the ability to put my practice around the other important parts of my life,” DeBoard said.
The addition of Thomas to the Flagstaff Law Group came after the two talked for some time. DeBoard said the two had different timelines of when it would be possible, leading her to get started with “the vision that it would not be a group of one for very long.”
Back in Flagstaff
DeBoard, a graduate of Sinagua High School, returned to Flagstaff from Portland soon after graduation.
You have free articles remaining.
“I had hope that I would be able to return. Portland is such a wonderful community and I really enjoyed the time that I was there. But, you know, this is where my roots are,” DeBoard said. “It's my hometown community, so I feel really grateful that I've been able to actually live and work in the Flagstaff community. That doesn't really happen for a lot of folks that leave. It's difficult to come back and make a life here.”
Meanwhile, Thomas arrived at Northern Arizona University from the Valley and found her way back to Flagstaff after figuring out what the next step would be with her family.
“My husband and I were trying to decide where we wanted to end up and start a family,” Thomas said. “Flagstaff is just a great community, I think, to raise a family. So I was fortunate enough to be able to get a job at a firm here in town.”
A consumer focused firm
Flagstaff Law Group hosted A Dog’s Walk Bakery at the end of February, as DeBoard and Thomas look to reach out to the community. Thomas’ legal focus is on bankruptcy for those who need debt relief while DeBoard’s is on family law, such as divorce, as well as criminal charges.
“I think we are trying to be a consumer focused law firm,” Thomas said. “So trying to just help ordinary people when they have when their paths cross with legal issues... Our goal is to try to fix problems in a cost effective and compassionate way, and to take maybe a different approach to the law than people have experienced before.”
Thomas compared some legal situations to that of medical services, with doctors telling patients they will make you healthy but failing to explain what the cost will be.
“There is kind of this old school mentality with some lawyers, not all, but some that 'well, I'm just gonna fix your problem.'” Thomas said. “Who knows what it's gonna cost you, and I think I don't take that approach. All I think is it's really important for people to understand where they're putting their resources.”
Thomas said she takes pride in helping guide people through some of the toughest moments in their lives, offering them relief and helping fix their problem through the legal process.
“A lot of people think it's funny when I say I do bankruptcy. I love it and the reason I really like it is because you get to fix a problem,” Thomas said. “People come in and they have a problem usually caused by medical debt or a loss of employment or a combination, a lot of times people get sick and then they're not able to continue at their job.
“You're taking someone who's feeling really vulnerable, and you're there as their guide and as their protector to help them through that process,” Thomas added. “I don't take lightly that trust that my clients place in me to handle that for them.”
Thomas and DeBoard added that they envision their group as a different kind of law firm in the way they approach the law.
“Unlike a lot of firms, we didn't put our names on the door like it's there, there's no ego,” Thomas said. “We're here because we have a deep love for this community and we want to help people who are going through probably one of the worst things in their lives.”