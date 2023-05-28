Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A recent incident that I have been made aware of was a home buyer’s loss of $500,000 to wire fraud. Although I don’t know all the details, I do know that it was a traumatic situation for them, and all parties involved.

It all began with an innocent-looking email from whom they thought was the title company directing them to wire the $500K so that title could complete the escrow.

After the loss was discovered, law enforcement was notified and it was discovered that while the email looked legitimate, upon closer examination there was one or two letters in the address that had been changed. The wiring instructions were fake and when the funds were sent, they went out of the United States.

There is much concern in our industry that hackers might obtain our clients' personal information and wreak havoc on their bank accounts, lines of credit and investments. Real estate transactions seem to be high on the list of wire fraudsters. Those of us who work in the industry are inundated with spam emails and attempted hacks almost daily.

If you are a home buyer or seller you must remain vigilant during the period that your property is in escrow. Verify and be skeptical of any emails, phone calls, texts, or social media communications that you are not sure of.

As real estate agents, we are continually being cautioned about cyber security issues from our brokers, our affiliates and our associations. In turn we must try our best to educate our clients about the perils of fraud during the transaction. A “Wire Fraud Advisory” is required by most brokers to be signed by the sellers upon listing their property and by the buyers when a contract is written.

Here are a few highlights from the advisory:

* Do not trust emails containing wire instructions.

* Do not trust emails seeking personal/financial information.

* Trust your source of information.

Verify and notify: Before you wire funds to any party, personally meet them or call a verified telephone number (not the telephone number in the email) to confirm before you act! There is additional information in the advisory that gives the reader more details concerning the above highlights.

If you would like a copy of the advisory, drop me a note and I will be happy to send it to you.

Cybercrime is an ever-present danger in the real estate industry and the best way to combat the problem is for buyers, sellers, their agents, title companies and lenders to be ever vigilant during the escrow. Awareness is the key and if you use good common sense your transaction should go smoothly, and you will soon have it all behind you.