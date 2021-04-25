Mary Monday: The sellers’ market that just keeps getting better

I have been in this business for quite a long time, and I have seen cycles where real estate values have gone up and then dropped significantly because of some U.S. or world news event. This market seems to shrug off news events and predictions of doom.
While many pundits had predicted that the pandemic would suppress demand and that would cause values to decline, the opposite has happened. Demand has remained high, and some buyers are being shut out of a purchase because of multiple offers -- many of which are over asking price.
Although sellers are in the driver’s seat there are still some pitfalls that you might encounter, and it takes a skilled agent to help steer you through a maze of offers with different prices and contingencies. Among the many difficulties that you as a seller may encounter below are a few that rise to the top of my list.
* You are priced too high. Even in this market buyers and their agents are not fools, and if your home is priced way out of line with others that are comparable that have sold, you may be in for a long wait to get you home sold.
* Your floor plan is functionally obsolete and there is much deferred maintenance. This is a red flag for buyers. You probably can’t do much about the floor plan without a major investment, but you should get as many repairs completed before putting the home on the market.
* Carefully review the terms of an offer. There are various clauses and dates that you should consider and compare to other offers that you may receive. There is a lot of stress involved in selecting from multiple offers, but with your agents help you can sort through the offers and find the best one that meets your needs.
* Taking investor’s offers. As a homeowner you have probably had mail and phone solicitations asking to buy your home. Turn on the TV and you will see multiple ads asking you to sell your home. Do not be fooled by these investors, as they don’t have your best interest in mind, and they are only interested in buying and flipping your property for their own profit.
I do not know what will be the straw that breaks the camel back but eventually prices will flatten and begin a downward trend. However, I don’t see this happening any time soon as there is still a pent-up demand for homes and many more buyers than sellers.
Mary Monday is an Associate Broker at RE/MAX Peak Properties. She can be contacted at: (928) 853-0572, Mary@MaryMonday.com or www.MaryMonday.com.