Mary Monday: The sellers’ market that just keeps getting better

I have been in this business for quite a long time, and I have seen cycles where real estate values have gone up and then dropped significantly because of some U.S. or world news event. This market seems to shrug off news events and predictions of doom.

While many pundits had predicted that the pandemic would suppress demand and that would cause values to decline, the opposite has happened. Demand has remained high, and some buyers are being shut out of a purchase because of multiple offers -- many of which are over asking price.

Although sellers are in the driver’s seat there are still some pitfalls that you might encounter, and it takes a skilled agent to help steer you through a maze of offers with different prices and contingencies. Among the many difficulties that you as a seller may encounter below are a few that rise to the top of my list.

* You are priced too high. Even in this market buyers and their agents are not fools, and if your home is priced way out of line with others that are comparable that have sold, you may be in for a long wait to get you home sold.