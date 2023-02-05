The holidays and huge snowstorm put a damper on real estate sales at the end of 2022 and during the month of January. Sellers were getting very little interest in their properties and couldn’t get showings. Suddenly, for no apparent reason, many buyers are showing up in February and are looking at available properties with seemingly no regard of the mountains of snow in sellers’ yards or on the streets of Flagstaff.

I am often asked where am I seeing buyers coming from? My answer over the years is generally the same. They come from all over the country as well as right here at home. Currently we have buyers from Las Vegas, Lake Havasu, Cottonwood, the Phoenix metro area — as well as folks who just want to sell their current home and buy in a different neighborhood right here in the city.

There are some indications that interest rates could be coming down, and if that happens it will give more buyers incentive to get into the market. Properties that have languished on the market the past few months are getting showings as buyers are prowling the internet and driving the streets looking for suitable homes. Some properties are again getting multiple offers.

While it is too early to tell if this is an indication of things to come, it does bode well for sellers thinking of putting their homes on the market. Time will tell as we move into March and April, but for now there seems to be a bright spot in our real estate market.

Flagstaff and northern Arizona are destination locations, and a desirable place to hang your hat. I don’t foresee any change to its desirability in my lifetime and believe that investing in real estate here is one of the best moves a person or family can make.