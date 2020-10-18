Mary Monday: Sellers are in the driver’s seat

You may have noticed as you drive through your neighborhood that there are very few “FOR SALE” signs on the streets, and if you search the internet you don’t find many homes for sale in your price range. Homes for sale in Flagstaff are few these days, probably more so than at any time in recent history. I closely monitor our Northern Arizona Multiple Listing Service (MLS), and as I write this article there are currently 500 active residential listings versus over 800 a year ago and those numbers include most of northern Arizona.

There are undoubtedly many reasons; some speculate that because of the pandemic more people are working from home, have kids going to school online and are therefore restricted from moving. Others feel that because prices are so high that even if they sell that they cannot find or afford to purchase another home.

Buyers are having a hard time finding homes to buy. Many agents can tell stories of how their clients have submitted an offer only to find out that someone else had made the seller a better offer that the seller accepted. An agent that presented an offer on one of my listings told me that her clients had made offers on four properties only to be beat out by higher offers.