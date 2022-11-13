Mary Monday: Reasons to own your home

If you are a potential homebuyer and have been sitting on the fence wondering what to do and not sure where the market is going, I suggest getting prequalified with a lender and starting to look for a home. As we move into the fall and winter, indications are that the real estate market has slowed from its peak this past spring and summer and that prices are coming down. There are many reasons to own a home and even though mortgage rates have gone up substantially it would seem that now is a good time to buy as sellers are willing to negotiate.Here are a number of reasons why you should act:

Tax breaks: The U.S. Tax Code lets a homeowner deduct the interest they pay on their mortgage, their property taxes, as well as some of the closing costs involved in buying a home.

Appreciation: Real estate has long-term, stable growth in value. Over the long term most real estate values have increased.

Equity: Money paid for rent is money that you’ll never see again, but mortgage payments let you build equity ownership interest in your home.

Savings: Building equity in your home is a ready-made savings plan. And when you sell, you can generally take up to $250,000 ($500,000 for a married couple) as gain without owing any federal income tax.

Predictability: Unlike rent, your fixed-mortgage payments don’t rise over the years so your housing costs may actually decline as you own the home longer. However, it is important to remember that property taxes and insurance costs will most likely increase.

Freedom: The home is yours; you are free to do with it as you want. Landscape the way you like, decorate any way you want and benefit from your investment for as long as you own the property.

Stability: Remaining in one neighborhood for several years gives you a chance to participate in community activities, lets you and your family establish lasting friendships, and offers your children the benefit of educational continuity.

Although interest rates have increased substantially the shift in market and reduction if prices may make a home somewhat more affordable. Bankrate.com shows the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage at 7.25% as of Nov. 3. While 7% isn’t a great rate, I don’t foresee the rates coming down substantially anytime soon. Your lender may have some programs and benefits that can reduce the rate somewhat and perhaps you can refinance in a few years when the rates come down.

I could write volumes about the value of homeownership, but the facts speak for themselves. If you are sitting on the fence, I suggest you get off and make your move if you can afford the house payment. Someday you will look back and be glad you did.