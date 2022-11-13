 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Monday

Mary Monday: Reasons to own your home

If you are a potential homebuyer and have been sitting on the fence wondering what to do and not sure where the market is going, I suggest getting prequalified with a lender and starting to look for a home. As we move into the fall and winter, indications are that the real estate market has slowed from its peak this past spring and summer and that prices are coming down. There are many reasons to own a home and even though mortgage rates have gone up substantially it would seem that now is a good time to buy as sellers are willing to negotiate.Here are a number of reasons why you should act:

Tax breaks: The U.S. Tax Code lets a homeowner deduct the interest they pay on their mortgage, their property taxes, as well as some of the closing costs involved in buying a home.

Appreciation: Real estate has long-term, stable growth in value. Over the long term most real estate values have increased.

Equity: Money paid for rent is money that you’ll never see again, but mortgage payments let you build equity ownership interest in your home.

Savings: Building equity in your home is a ready-made savings plan. And when you sell, you can generally take up to $250,000 ($500,000 for a married couple) as gain without owing any federal income tax.

Predictability: Unlike rent, your fixed-mortgage payments don’t rise over the years so your housing costs may actually decline as you own the home longer. However, it is important to remember that property taxes and insurance costs will most likely increase.

Freedom: The home is yours; you are free to do with it as you want. Landscape the way you like, decorate any way you want and benefit from your investment for as long as you own the property.

Stability: Remaining in one neighborhood for several years gives you a chance to participate in community activities, lets you and your family establish lasting friendships, and offers your children the benefit of educational continuity.

Although interest rates have increased substantially the shift in market and reduction if prices may make a home somewhat more affordable. Bankrate.com shows the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage at 7.25% as of Nov. 3. While 7% isn’t a great rate, I don’t foresee the rates coming down substantially anytime soon. Your lender may have some programs and benefits that can reduce the rate somewhat and perhaps you can refinance in a few years when the rates come down.

I could write volumes about the value of homeownership, but the facts speak for themselves. If you are sitting on the fence, I suggest you get off and make your move if you can afford the house payment. Someday you will look back and be glad you did.

Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious.Consumer inflation reached 7.7% in October from a year earlier and 0.4% from September, the Labor Department said Thursday. The year-over-year gain was the smallest since January. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, "core" inflation rose 6.3% in the past 12 months and 0.3% from September.The numbers were all lower than economists had expected.Even with last month's tentative easing of inflation, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep raising interest rates to try to stem persistently high price increases. Many economists warn, though, that in continuing to aggressively tighten credit, the Fed is likely to cause a recession by next year.So far this year, the Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate six times in sizable increments, heightening the risk that prohibitively high borrowing rates for mortgages, auto purchases and other high-cost expenses will tip the world's largest economy into recession.SEE MORE: This Chart Shows Where U.S. Housing Markets Prices Are Dropping MostInflation was near the top of many voters' minds in the midterm congressional elections that ended Tuesday. Their economic anxieties contributed to the loss of Democratic seats in the House of Representatives, though Republicans failed to score the huge political gains that many had expected.Even before Thursday's figures, inflation by some measures had begun to ease and could continue to do so in coming months. Most gauges of workers' wages, for example, show that the robust pay increases of the past 18 months have leveled off and have begun to fall. Though worker pay is not a primary driver of higher prices, it can compound inflationary pressures if companies offset their higher labor costs by charging their customers more.Except for automakers, which are still struggling to acquire the computer chips they need, supply chain disruptions have largely unsnarled. Shipping costs have dropped back to pre-pandemic levels. The backup of cargo ships off the port of Los Angeles and Long Beach has been cleared.And as declines in new rents that have emerged in real-time measures from such sources as ApartmentList and Zillow begin to be captured in the government's forthcoming measures, that factor should also reduce inflation.Even as many fear that the economy will fall into recession next year, the nation's job market has remained resilient.SEE MORE: U.S. Employers Keep Hiring Briskly Even In Face Of Rate HikesEmployers have added a healthy average of 407,000 jobs a month, and the unemployment rate is just 3.7%, close to a half-century low. Job openings are still at historically high levels.But the Fed's rate hikes have inflicted severe damage on the American housing market. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has more than doubled over the past year, topping 7% before falling slightly last week. As a result, investment in housing collapsed in the July-September quarter, falling at a 26% annual rate.Higher mortgage rates have depressed sales. Home prices are slowing sharply compared with a year ago and have begun to fall on a monthly basis. The cost of a new apartment lease is also declining.Yet because of how the government calculates housing costs, economists think the price of housing might have surged in October and elevated broader inflation measures. The government measures the cost of all rents, including most rents that are under existing leases. Asking rents for new leases, though, are slowly declining.And economists expect to see prices decline for many key goods. Used cars, which skyrocketed in price last year as shortages of computer chips sharply reduced the availability of new cars, are expected to have fallen from September to October. Wholesale used-car costs have declined steadily but have yet to fully show up in retail prices.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
Mary Monday is an associate broker at RE/MAX Fine Properties. She can be contacted at: (928) 853-0572, Mary@MaryMonday.com or www.MaryMonday.com.



