Mary Monday: Probate or no probate?

Twice recently I have been involved in the sale of a home where one spouse died, and the surviving spouse thought that the deed to their home was clear of any cloud on title. As it turned out this was not the case, and the result was that the surviving spouse had to hire an attorney and make their case to a probate court in order to secure a clear title to the property in order to sell.

I have written on this topic before but thought I would again re-emphasize the importance of the need to have a will and/or trust that leaves no question who the heirs are in the event that one party dies. It is imperative that married couples who want their home to go to the surviving spouse record the deed for their home as Community Property with rights of survivorship. This leaves no doubt who owns the home when one spouse dies.

If you are unsure about your current situation, you should contact a local title company and ask them to conduct a title search. The title company will conduct a thorough search through the county records and determine if there are any claims or encumbrance that that may arise should you decide to sell your home. The title company can also record a deed as community property with rights of survivorship for you and your spouse.