Mary Monday: New home construction may be the answer.

The last few months have seen a decline in the number of available properties for sale in our local Northern Arizona Multiple Listing Service (MLS).

At the end of January this year there were approximately 330 active residential listings compared with 550 a year ago. Currently when a property that is priced somewhat competitively goes on the market there are many prospective buyers anxious to view it, and in many cases the listing agent receives up to 10 offers, some of which are over asking price.

With the state of the real estate market and the low inventory, it may be time that buyers who are unsuccessful in the purchase of an existing home look to building a new one if they have the luxury to wait for completion. Construction times vary by builder from six to 12 months from groundbreaking depending on many factors, including availability of labor and materials. The time required to obtain the proper building permits as well at material costs also play an important role in the construction timeline.

There are currently several new home subdivisions selling properties from Doney Park west to Williams. Each of these subdivisions have their own floor plans and amenities, and some have models that are affordable to the average home buyer.