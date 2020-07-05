Mary Monday: Local lenders are open for business

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As I reflect on the economic, social and pandemic situations that have developed this year, I try to put into perspective how it is affecting our local real estate industry. Without a crystal ball it is hard to envision the end result; however, as I write this article some homes in the Flagstaff and Williams areas are selling as soon as they come on the market, and I am optimistic that we will get through it all in fine shape.

While visiting with my teammates and talking with others working in this industry, I find that there are a surprising number of people who are interested in purchasing a home even with all of the negative press about home sales and the economy in general. Many are first-time homebuyers as well as some who are looking to move up, and there are still a number of second home buyers looking for property at 7,000 feet.