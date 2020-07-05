Mary Monday: Local lenders are open for business

As I reflect on the economic, social and pandemic situations that have developed this year, I try to put into perspective how it is affecting our local real estate industry. Without a crystal ball it is hard to envision the end result; however, as I write this article some homes in the Flagstaff and Williams areas are selling as soon as they come on the market, and I am optimistic that we will get through it all in fine shape.
While visiting with my teammates and talking with others working in this industry, I find that there are a surprising number of people who are interested in purchasing a home even with all of the negative press about home sales and the economy in general. Many are first-time homebuyers as well as some who are looking to move up, and there are still a number of second home buyers looking for property at 7,000 feet.
It seems, however, that many people are under the misconception that lenders have closed their doors and that mortgage loans are almost impossible to obtain. Nothing could be further from the truth. I have spoken to several mortgage professionals, and all are telling me that they are ready and willing to lend money to qualified borrowers. In fact, if you can qualify for a loan, now is a great time to buy a home. As I write this article, rates are as low as 3% for a 30-year mortgage. The problem, however, is that the number of residential properties on the market are down considerably compared to a year ago -- which restricts the ability of homebuyers to find and purchase a home.
Although times have changed -- and lenders have added restrictions for lending -- there is money available and lending institutions are willing to lend it. If you are in the market to purchase a home, contact one of our local Flagstaff lenders and get pre-qualified for a home loan. We prefer local lenders because there are a large group of professional mortgage officers here in our community that are ready to roll up their sleeves and go to work finding you the best terms possible.
