Mary Monday: iBuyers and should you consider selling to one?

iBuyers are companies that use algorithms to determine a home’s value and make an offer instantly, often without an inspection or showing. The “I” stands for instant because of the instant quotes they provide.

We have all seen the ads on television and the internet. Some guy is on the screen harking their ability to buy your home for cash with a quick close. One guy says that he got his sellers 11% over the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) -- whatever that means. Another person comes on and says he will buy your home “as is” in any condition and any location. They tell you to fill out a form online and get instant quote for your home.

A seller comes on and says he received $30,000 more when he sold to so-and-so. He doesn’t, however, say $30K more than what. Another couple say how smooth their transaction was.

The iBuyers claim that you don’t have to keep your house looking good for showings and that you are not inconvenienced by having to leave when your home is being shown. I think, however, that is a small price to pay for getting top dollar.

iBuyer Opendoor was recently fined a substantial sum to settle allegations of misleading potential home sellers.

The Federal Trade Commission claims the online real estate business tricked sellers into thinking they could make more selling their homes to Opendoor rather than a traditional buyer.

Online company Zillow left the iBuyer market in 2021 after losing money.

From my perspective and from being in this business a long time, I ask why would you sell to one of these iBuyers when you know that they are going to buy your home below market value and then turn around and re-sell it for a profit? iBuyers have theirs and only their best interest in mind and not yours.

When you hire a local real estate agent to represent you in the sale of your property, that agent then has a fiduciary responsibility to you. Along with that responsibility is the fact that they always have your best interest in mind and work to secure the sale of your home at the best price possible given the state of the current market.

I am sure there are sellers out there that are happy to have sold their home quickly to one of these iBuyers and are able to move on with their lives. But I have to wonder if they feel a tinge of seller’s remorse when they see their house back on the market for substantially more than they sold it for and find that their neighbor sold the traditional way and walked away with significantly more money in their pocket.