Mary Monday: How quickly times have changed in our real estate market

Earlier this year when a home went on the market it was under contract within a couple of days. Sometimes there were back-to-back showings, and it wasn’t uncommon for a home to have a dozen or more showings the first day or two that it came on the market. Sellers were receiving multiple offers and often received purchase contracts that were 5 to 10% and sometimes 20% above asking price.

Buyers were waiving appraisals and home inspections, and including escalation clauses to beat out the competition. Those with cash were asking for a quick close.

Today the market has changed considerably. Each day when I look at properties in the MLS, I see numerous price reductions and that homes are staying on the market longer.

In March there were fewer than 300 residential properties for sale in our MLS, and at the end of August there were close to 600, indicating that more sellers are getting into the market and willing to sell.

What has happened? Much has been written and said, but a few of reasons that stand out are that interest rates on home loans have increased substantially, the value of buyer’s portfolios in the stock market have shrunk, inflation is up and buyer demand has slowed.

It is still a sellers’ market in our communities despite the slow in demand. Sellers who have their homes priced competitively are still getting top dollar for their properties. Buyers are looking and making offers on homes that are well maintained and are priced comparable to other homes that have sold in the neighborhood.

While I don’t for see any dramatic changes in our market in the foreseeable future, I do expect that buyers will begin to flex their muscle a bit more as time goes on.