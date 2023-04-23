Frequently I am asked by sellers what upgrades should they do prior to putting their home on the market so that they might receive the highest return on their investment. While there is no pat answer there are numerous upgrades that will stand out when a buyer comes to view a home.

I have looked at a number of real estate websites to gather the following information. Among those upgrades that stand out the most are:

-- Deep clean prior to putting a home on the market. That includes windows, counters, cabinets, range and flooring.

-- Minor kitchen and bathroom remodel. This doesn’t have to be a big job, knobs and or pulls on the cabinets can go a long way to dressing up a kitchen or bath.

-- Entry door paint or replacement.

-- Painting the interior and exterior.

-- Clean up yards and pay particular attention to curb appeal.

-- Replace exterior lights.

-- Add smart thermostats and lights, and replace incandescent bulbs with LEDs. A home that is light and bright immediately sets off good vibes with a buyer.

There are many more upgrades that a seller can undertake and most of these sites show a cost benefit for each. The ones I have shown above are some of the least expensive except for the painting.

It all comes down to how much a seller can afford and how motivated they are to dress up their home prior to putting it on the market. A little elbow grease along with motivation can go a long way to getting top dollar for a home. In most cases it doesn’t take a lot of money to make a home shine.

My experience through the years has been that a clean, cluttered-free house with a manicured front and backyard along with good curb appeal tops the list of inexpensive items that can net a seller a better price for their home.