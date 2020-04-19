Mary Monday: Home buying and selling in the era of coronavirus

As we all know, COVID-19 has turned our lives upside down. However even in the midst of this pandemic, life must go on and people still need to live indoors. Although buying has slowed, there are still people who are looking for a home or investment because of life changes. Real estate is considered an essential business by definition of the state of Arizona Executive Order 2020-12.
Both buyers, sellers and their agents are acutely aware of the dangers of contracting this disease and therefore must take all the precautions necessary to prevent its spread. Many brokerages are requiring that people viewing a home complete a questionnaire indicating their recent travels, current medical condition and contacts with potential COVID-19 carriers.
Safety is of upmost importance for all parties concerned, and potential buyers should follow established guidelines such as wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and using hand sanitizer or gloves when entering a home that is for sale. Sellers should take any action they feel appropriate after buyers have departed.
If your home is for sale, you are the one who calls the shots on who and when the home may be shown. Many homeowners and their agents are insisting that potential buyers provide a signed pre-qualification form from their lender indicating that they are indeed able to purchase the property.
As most of us know, most home buyers begin their home search online. If a seller has a good description and photos of their home online, buyers will have a good idea of what the home looks like and can decide whether to look or not. Good photos and a virtual tour will eliminate prospective buyers who find that for whatever reason, the property may not work for them.
As a final note, all parties should be courteous and patient as it seems that we will be in this situation for a while.
Mary Monday is an Associate Broker at RE/MAX Peak Properties. She can be contacted at: (928) 853-0572, Mary@MaryMonday.com or www.MaryMonday.com.
