Mary Monday: Home buying and selling in the era of coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we all know, COVID-19 has turned our lives upside down. However even in the midst of this pandemic, life must go on and people still need to live indoors. Although buying has slowed, there are still people who are looking for a home or investment because of life changes. Real estate is considered an essential business by definition of the state of Arizona Executive Order 2020-12.

Both buyers, sellers and their agents are acutely aware of the dangers of contracting this disease and therefore must take all the precautions necessary to prevent its spread. Many brokerages are requiring that people viewing a home complete a questionnaire indicating their recent travels, current medical condition and contacts with potential COVID-19 carriers.

Safety is of upmost importance for all parties concerned, and potential buyers should follow established guidelines such as wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and using hand sanitizer or gloves when entering a home that is for sale. Sellers should take any action they feel appropriate after buyers have departed.

If your home is for sale, you are the one who calls the shots on who and when the home may be shown. Many homeowners and their agents are insisting that potential buyers provide a signed pre-qualification form from their lender indicating that they are indeed able to purchase the property.