Mary Monday: Heirs, Power of Attorney can avoid headaches over deeds

A recent transaction that we were involved with brought to light how a couple of missteps many years ago by a couple caused considerable problems for their heirs when it came time to sell their home. In this case one of the heirs had the Power of Attorney for her father who is confined to an assisted living facility and her mother had died some years ago.
An offer was presented to the POA for her parents’ home and after some negotiations a contract was accepted. All seemed to be in order and the contract was delivered to the title company. However, when the title company began the title search, it was found that the owners at one time had moved the title out of their trust in order to refinance the home but had never transferred title back to the trust. The deed indicated that the owners were the husband and wife and not the husband and wife as trustees of their trust.
This caused considerable problems for the POA who had to enlist the help of an attorney who then began the process of asking the court to probate the estate. To compound the problem, we were in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak and the judge could not physically hold a hearing to address the issue. After some time and numerous phone calls and correspondence the judge was able to get probate settled and the POA was able to close on her parents’ home. The whole process caused numerous delays to the closing of the property -- all of which could have been avoided if the deed had been recorded properly after the home was refinanced.
The moral of this story is that if you are a homeowner and have heirs who will take over your estate in the event that you die or become incapacitated, make sure that your property is titled correctly and that your will is in order. If you are an heir, it may pay to do some research on your parents’ estate before they die or are unable to handle their own affairs. Much time and anguish can be avoided if real estate is properly deeded.
