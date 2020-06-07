Mary Monday: Heirs, Power of Attorney can avoid headaches over deeds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A recent transaction that we were involved with brought to light how a couple of missteps many years ago by a couple caused considerable problems for their heirs when it came time to sell their home. In this case one of the heirs had the Power of Attorney for her father who is confined to an assisted living facility and her mother had died some years ago.

An offer was presented to the POA for her parents’ home and after some negotiations a contract was accepted. All seemed to be in order and the contract was delivered to the title company. However, when the title company began the title search, it was found that the owners at one time had moved the title out of their trust in order to refinance the home but had never transferred title back to the trust. The deed indicated that the owners were the husband and wife and not the husband and wife as trustees of their trust.