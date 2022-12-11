Mary Monday: Disclosure and a sellers’ obligations

Not revealing known property defects to a buyer can become a major issue after a home has closed escrow and the new buyer has moved in and found defects that were not disclosed. If the defects are major, it could land the seller and their real estate agent both in court facing a civil lawsuit.

When a home buyer discovers a property defect that wasn’t disclosed by the seller or listing agent, the buyer may sue, claiming the home was misrepresented. Although I have not found this to be a major problem in our area, I know of some instances in which buyers have felt that pertinent material facts were not disclosed.

I am aware of a recent problem in another state where the sellers failed to disclose that the water well did not provide sufficient water for the household. As a result, the buyers found out the hard way when they got up one morning and had no water. The buyers have retained the services of an attorney and are proceeding with a lawsuit.

Below are some suggestions if you are a seller and your agent has asked you to fill out a sellers property disclosure (SPDS) document.

• You the homeowner must fill out the disclosure without the help of your agent. Asking your agent to help puts him or her in a bad position and they will probably refuse.

• When filling out the SPDS it is incumbent that the seller reveals all known facts and defects and share them with the buyer.

• Upon completion of the document review it with your agent and make sure that all questions are answered.

There is no requirement in Arizona that a seller must provide an SPDS to the buyer; however, that does not alleviate the responsibility of full disclosure. In some cases, a seller may be an absentee owner having acquired ownership of a home through inheritance, or some other means and have no idea of any defects in a property and therefore elects not to provide a disclosure document.

Sometimes a material fact that seems minor to the seller and is not disclosed can become a major issue for the buyer. My advice to any seller is: “When in doubt, disclose.” It is better to disclose upfront rather than wait and hope that the buyer doesn’t discover a problem after they move in.