Mary Monday: Appraisal waiver and what it could mean to sale of your home.
Mary Monday: Appraisal waiver and what it could mean to sale of your home.

A recent transaction that we were involved with brought to light the pitfalls of a purchase contract that waives the appraisal. It looked so enticing a purchase contract was submitted to the seller and the buyer waived the appraisal. The seller had no worries if the property did not appraise for the contract price the sellers were still going to get their agreed-upon price at close of escrow.

What seemed to be a straightforward purchase became a problem for both the seller and the buyer. The issue that arose was that, yes, indeed the home appraised for $20,000 less than contract price. The sellers still felt comfortable with the escrow as they had signed a contract that protected them for just this situation.

As the transaction moved through the escrow process, the buyer became evasive in their communications with their agent and the title and mortgage companies. Eventually it was discovered that the buyers did not have the extra $20K in cash to proceed with the sale.

The situation called for a meeting of the minds, and the buyer’s agent and the seller’s agent were able to salvage the transaction by bringing both parties back to the negotiating table and come up with a solution that was agreeable to all. Fortunately for the buyer the sellers had already moved and were willing to help the buyers secure the property as they did not want to start the process all over again.

As anyone who has been involved the purchase or sale of a home recently knows this market gets tough and tougher. If you plan to make a home purchase anytime soon and want to waive the appraisal, be careful and remember that if the appraisal is less than contract price and down payment, be sure that you have the cash on hand to make up the difference.

New digital companies are attempting to fight existing underwriters by offering fast and easy mortgage approvals. According to Business Insider, automated mortgage underwriting has artificial intelligence (AI) do the decision-making for granting mortgages. Quicken Loans launched Rocket Mortgage in 2015, which completely upended the mortgage underwriting system. Automated mortgage underwriting can compare borrower information against employment databases. It can also generate property valuations without the need for official appraisals, and reduce fraud incidents. All this saves time--and frustration.
Mary Monday is an Associate Broker at RE/MAX Fine Properties. She can be contacted at: (928) 853-0572, Mary@MaryMonday.com or www.MaryMonday.com.

