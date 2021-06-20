Mary Monday: Appraisal waiver and what it could mean to sale of your home.

A recent transaction that we were involved with brought to light the pitfalls of a purchase contract that waives the appraisal. It looked so enticing a purchase contract was submitted to the seller and the buyer waived the appraisal. The seller had no worries if the property did not appraise for the contract price the sellers were still going to get their agreed-upon price at close of escrow.

What seemed to be a straightforward purchase became a problem for both the seller and the buyer. The issue that arose was that, yes, indeed the home appraised for $20,000 less than contract price. The sellers still felt comfortable with the escrow as they had signed a contract that protected them for just this situation.

As the transaction moved through the escrow process, the buyer became evasive in their communications with their agent and the title and mortgage companies. Eventually it was discovered that the buyers did not have the extra $20K in cash to proceed with the sale.