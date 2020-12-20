Mary Monday: Adios 2020, thanks for all the bad memories

Finally, we are in the final stretch of this year and one that will not be forgotten soon. There were many news headlines telling us about politics, protests, coronavirus, weather events and a multitude of other issues confronting the general public. Real estate was not high on the list of headlines, but homeowners saw a large jump in their home values despite all the negative news of the year.
There is some concern that the real estate market is overvalued and that we are heading for another collapse reminiscent of 2005 and 2006. I do not feel that is the case this time around as most of the homes being purchased here in northern Arizona are for families and second homes, unlike during the housing crash when speculators were buying up and rehabbing properties and then flipping them for a profit. This time around lenders are more cautious and, in most cases, require a significant down payment and a decent credit score before they will lend out their money. Lenders are closely scrutinizing appraisal reports and, in some cases, requiring appraisers to reevaluate their work.
It remains to be seen how 2021 will develop; however, all signs point to another year of a strong real estate market. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) predicts that housing prices nationally are expected to climb 8% next year and 5.5% in 2022, with 30-year fixed mortgage rates of 3% and 3.25% for 2021 and 2022, respectively. Phoenix is among the top 10 markets nationally that NAR is predicting will see increases in real estate prices during and in a post-COVID-19 environment, with prices predicted to increase 7%. If the NAR is correct, we will undoubtedly see a continued increase in home values here in northern Arizona for 2021 as well.
I don’t know about you, but I am looking forward to 2021 and what it may bring, and hopefully we can put the bad memories of 2020 behind us and move on with our lives.
Mary Monday is an Associate Broker at RE/MAX Peak Properties. She can be contacted at: (928) 853-0572, Mary@MaryMonday.com or www.MaryMonday.com.
