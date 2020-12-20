Mary Monday: Adios 2020, thanks for all the bad memories

Finally, we are in the final stretch of this year and one that will not be forgotten soon. There were many news headlines telling us about politics, protests, coronavirus, weather events and a multitude of other issues confronting the general public. Real estate was not high on the list of headlines, but homeowners saw a large jump in their home values despite all the negative news of the year.

There is some concern that the real estate market is overvalued and that we are heading for another collapse reminiscent of 2005 and 2006. I do not feel that is the case this time around as most of the homes being purchased here in northern Arizona are for families and second homes, unlike during the housing crash when speculators were buying up and rehabbing properties and then flipping them for a profit. This time around lenders are more cautious and, in most cases, require a significant down payment and a decent credit score before they will lend out their money. Lenders are closely scrutinizing appraisal reports and, in some cases, requiring appraisers to reevaluate their work.